Pet of the week: Otis

He is very playful and gets along with other dogs and cats. The 30-pound pup loves to snuggle with his humans. Otis has spent some time with children, but has never lived with them, so a home with older children is recommended for him.

Otis spent his formative puppy months in a shelter and was previously adopted at 10 months old, so he has had some socialization/behavioral issues. But, since the RHS trainer has worked with him, he is making progress and learning that his big, brown puppy eyes don’t always help him get his way. Otis is very smart. Because of his intelligence, he likes to test how far he can push a boundary, to see what he can get away with. He requires a knowledgeable owner who will set solid boundaries and consistently give loving discipline when needed.