Paschal is a small, female puppy available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare. She is about 12 weeks old. She and her brother were abandoned in front of a local business when she was just a few days old. Paschal’s heritage is unknown, but BARK believes she is an Italian greyhound mix.
She was a bottle-fed puppy and loves people. A BARK representative said Paschal is five pounds of unharnessed energy and needs to run, so she needs a home with a fenced yard.
Paschal is spayed and has started receiving her vaccinations.
To adopt Paschal for $175, which includes the cost of her upcoming puppy shots, contact BARK, located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
BARK needs donations of dry kitten food, paper towels, and bleach.
Dee-O-Gee pet supply store, located at 27 Shiloh Road, Suite 1, will host Yappy Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28. The store will donate 10% of sales during that time to BARK.
BARK has several kittens, cats, puppies, and dogs waiting for loving homes. For more information about available animals, call the organization at 208-2454.