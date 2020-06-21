Pet of the week: Paul Bunyan

Pet of the week: Paul Bunyan

Paul Bunyan

Paul Bunyan is the pet of the week from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

 Casey Page

Paul Bunyan is a male heeler mix pup available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare. Orphaned at the age of 8 weeks, he’s now about 12 weeks old.

Paul Bunyan, or “PB” for short, is trained. He’s mild mannered and has a medium energy level. PB enjoys being with people, especially young people. He gets along with other dogs but he has no cat experience. He's expected to be a medium size dog when he's finished growing. His ideal home would be with an active family and he must have a fenced yard.

PB’s adoption fee is $175 which includes core vaccinations and neutering.

BARK also has adoptable new kittens, adult cats and German shepherd puppies available.

To schedule an appointment to meet Paul Bunyan or his BARK friends, call 406-208-2454. BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Masks are required when visiting the pets.

The organization needs donations of wet and dry kitten food, and bleach.

