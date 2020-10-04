Pet of the week: Peaches

Peaches, aka Petey, is a female mini poodle, Pekingese and Chihuahua mix available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

The 9-year-old spitfire is white with black markings. Peaches moved to BARK along with her brother, Shaggy, when their humans had to move because of health issues. Shaggy is black with white markings.

Both dogs get along with cats. Peaches isn't fond of kids, but Shaggy likes them. The pups are very active, but they are homebodies and prefer not to travel. They would enjoy a fenced yard, but a fence is not mandatory for adoption. They don't dig and are not inappropriate chewers. Both are housebroken.

Peaches is scheduled to be spayed. The cost of the procedure is included in her adoption fee.

Peaches and Shaggy have never been separated, but BARK is willing to adopt them individually as long as there is another dog in the home.

To adopt the bonded pair for $225, or one of the dogs for $175, contact bark by calling 406-208-2454. BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S.

Visitors are required to wear a mask and should call to schedule an appointment before visiting.