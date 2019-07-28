Pippa is a sweet, loving, 9-week-old female shepherd mix available for adoption though Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.
Pippa loves playing with her siblings and exploring the backyard. She can be a little shy at first, but in time, with more exposure to new people and places, she’ll gain confidence. She would do great in a home with another dog.
Pippa is spayed and current on vaccinations.
Other dogs are also available through the organization.
To adopt Pippa for $150, contact her foster human, Trish, by emailing brucentrish1985@gmail.com.
A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.
For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.