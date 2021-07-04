Pet of the week: Precious

Precious is an 8-month-old Maine coon mix cat. She is sweet and laid back, and gets along with other cats and dogs. She will be a very large cat when she is full grown.

Precious is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

To adopt Precious for $125, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter also has other beautiful Maine coon cross adult cats for adoption.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, automatic dishwasher detergent and sanitizer.

Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

They are looking for volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects, transportation for vet appointments and computer and data entry assistance.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0