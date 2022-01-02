Pet of the week: Prince Charming

Prince Charming is a male 9-week-old mix breed pup available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

His ideal home would be with an active family with children over five-years-old. He is friendly with people and other dogs. He has never been around a cat, but he should do well with one when properly introduced.

He enjoys playing outside and must have a fenced yard to run in.

Prince Charming is current on his puppy shots and is scheduled for his neuter and rabies vax on 2/9/22, which are paid for by BARK.

Please call 406-208-2454 for more information or to set up a visit.

BARK has two brothers of Prince Charming also looking for a family. A few adult cats and other dogs of varying ages are available too.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses. Drop-in visits are welcome however, BARK limits the number of people in their facility; the best way to ensure that you can visit the critters is to call ahead and plan your visit.

Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit Prince Charming at BARK, which is located at 4017 First Ave. S.

