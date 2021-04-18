Pet of the week: Private Benjamin

Private Benjamin is an extraordinary black Siamese mix young cat available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

She arrived at the rescue when she was barely 16 weeks old and pregnant. The day after she weaned her six kittens she became a foster mama to six more one-day-old orphan kittens.

All of her kittens have found wonderful homes but Private Benjamin still patiently waits for the one who loves her best. She is very loving and on her terms a playful feline. She is selective of her feline friends and she gets along great with children and dogs. Her hobbies include lap sitting and bird watching. She is box trained, spayed, and up-to-date on her vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is $75. Please call 406-208-2454 for more information and to schedule a time to visit the critters. Social distancing isn’t feasible at all times during the adoption process; without exception masks are required for all visitors age five and older.

BARK has two special needs dogs, one older heeler mix pup, two border collie mix pups, several adult house cats, and a couple of barn cats available for adoption. BARK is in need of dish soap, laundry soap, and bleach.