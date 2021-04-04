Pet of the week: Q Cumber

Q Cumber is a 9-year-old pitbull mix available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

According to shelter staff, this dog is cooler than a cucumber and despite his age is still full of energy and ready to go exploring.

Q is full of wisdom, although he is still getting the hang of “sit”. He really loves people, especially children. Q Cumber is still learning the art of taking treats gently, so a home with older children would be best.

He can be a bit picky about his canine friends, and is very loyal to his humans.

Q has been neutered and is up-to-date on his shots.

To adopt Q for a fee of $160, talk to a member of the shelter's canine team.