Pet of the week: Q Cumber

Q Cumber is a 9-year-old pitbull mix available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
According to shelter staff, this dog is cooler than a cucumber and despite his age is still full of energy and ready to go exploring.
Q is full of wisdom, although he is still getting the hang of “sit”. He really loves people, especially children. Q Cumber is still learning the art of taking treats gently, so a home with older children would be best.
He can be a bit picky about his canine friends, and is very loyal to his humans.
Q has been neutered and is up-to-date on his shots.
To adopt Q for a fee of $160, talk to a member of the shelter's canine team.
The shelter is offering a "Single Mama Special," providing a spay for the mama cat and medical care for the kittens for $70. How it works: You'll act as a temporary foster home for mama and babies, while YVAS provides bi-weekly check-ups, vaccinations, and supplies for the kittens. Once the kittens reach eight weeks of age, you will bring everyone into the shelter to be spayed/neutered. The babies will stay at the shelter to go up for adoption, and your newly spayed mama cat will go back home with you. For more information, contact the shelter at 406-294-7387.
Check out the many other upcoming special events at https://yvas.org/get-involved/special-events/.
YVAS needs donations of paper towels, wet and dry cat food, dry kitten food, soft treats for dogs, hot dogs, blankets, towels, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. The organization also needs toys, bedding, food and enrichment items for pocket pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, chinchillas, etc.
For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.