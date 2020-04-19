Pet of the week: Ragoo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ragoo is a 10-year-old male tuxedo cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Ragoo is a very sweet old cat looking for the perfect retirement home. He’s quite independent and doesn’t ask for much, maybe an occasional cuddle and a good place to nap. He seems to be fine with other cats and would likely be fine with well-behaved dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $15.

The shelter is temporarily open by appointment only. To make an appointment to meet Ragoo or any of the shelter’s other animals, call 406-294-7387. If necessary, leave a message so a member of YVAS can return the call.

The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are food, bedding and enrichment items for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.

Because of the current stay-at-home directive, YVAS has postponed its spring events. To learn more or to see updates from YVAS, follow the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” page on Facebook or go to the organization’s website at yvas.org.

