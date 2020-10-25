Pet of the week: Rainy

I am Rainy, a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair feline campaigning to provide a more purr-fect union in your home.

If elected to govern your home, I promise to provide you with hours of entertainment. I'll cuddle with you. I'll use my litter box. I'm in tip-top health and current on my vaccinations. I’ll never add to the kitten over-population problem — I am neutered. Kissing babies isn’t one of my campaign tactics but I like children. I also tolerate canines and get along with other cats when I’m properly introduced.

I share my campaign headquarters at Billings Animal Rescue Kare with several other feline candidates vying for election into your home. We will run a clean campaign for your love and affection, and we promise there will be no hissing or scratching to garner your election. You may elect your purr-fect feline candidate for a $20.20 donation to BARK.

Our campaign managers at BARK are in need of kitten food, liquid laundry soap, dish soap and bleach.

Call 406-208-2454 to make an appointment to visit BARK.

I am Rainy and I approve this message.

