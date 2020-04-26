Pet of the week: Raven

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Raven is a 6-month-old domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. She was found in the Bull Mountains along with several of her siblings.

Raven is an affectionate little mischief maker with downy black fur and golden eyes. The pattern of her days consists in brief outbursts of energetic play interspersed with naps. The pattern of her nights is much the same, though also feature extended cuddle-and-purr sessions.

Raven’s foster family describe her as an all-star lap kitty and a feline extrovert with outstanding social instincts. Quick to trust and plucky enough to roughhouse with bigger cats, she makes friends easily with other pets as well as humans.

Raven is spayed, up to date on shots, feline leukemia/FIV negative, de-wormed and microchipped.

To adopt Raven for $90, contact Rimrock Humane Society though its Facebook page or complete an adoption application online at rimrockhumanesociety.org.

