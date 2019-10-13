Pet of the week: Reggie

Reggie is a 10-month-old Main coon mix cat available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets. When fully grown, the green-eyed, long-haired black cat will be extra large.
He is loving, friendly, and great with other cats. He is also used to cat-friendly dogs and loves kids. His vaccinations are current.
Reggie’s buddy, Tigger, is an extra-large short-haired tabby also needing a home. The feline friends sleep and cuddle together frequently. They can be adopted separately, but they make an awesome pair.
Both cats are neutered.
You have free articles remaining.
To adopt Reggie for $85, or Reggie and Tigger together for $125, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Many other animals are also available, including other cats and kittens, dogs and puppies, Guinea pigs, rabbits, and a hamster with a large cage featuring toys, tunnels, bedding, and food. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.
The organization needs donations of many different pet-care items. Gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects are always accepted. Volunteers who can help with repairs, maintenance projects, or general cleaning are always welcome. To volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342, or Angie at 860-8735.
To view a list of animals or for more information, go to helpforhomelesspets.org.