Pet of the week: Regina

Regina is a one-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair. Regina is a sweet, shy girl with a lot of unfortunate circumstances that put her through stress in her lifetime. She is a quiet, reserved cat with so much love in her heart but needs her people to be patient, kind, and caring. She spends a lot of time on her own just napping or generally chilling out, but has shown progress in coming out her shell and wanting to receive love. We know that a quiet and controlled home environment is something that could greatly help in her fully showing her loving and sweet personality that we are staring to see shine through!