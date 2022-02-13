Pet of the week: Regina

Regina is a one-year-old spayed female domestic medium hair. Regina is a sweet, shy girl with a lot of unfortunate circumstances that put her through stress in her lifetime. She is a quiet, reserved cat with so much love in her heart but needs her people to be patient, kind, and caring. She spends a lot of time on her own just napping or generally chilling out, but has shown progress in coming out her shell and wanting to receive love. We know that a quiet and controlled home environment is something that could greatly help in her fully showing her loving and sweet personality that we are staring to see shine through!
Regina's adoption fee is $50.
