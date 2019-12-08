Pet of the week: River

River is a 2-year-old male Labrador retriever/pitbull mix available for adoption at Rimrock Humane Society.
The organization described River as a silly, happy-go-lucky pup that does not have an enemy in the world. River seems to believe everyone is his buddy, whether two- or four-legged. Highly energetic, River loves to play.
Because of his exuberance for people and all things in his environment, River was considered a bit of a “wild child” when he arrived at the shelter, but has spent time with a trainer and now walks on loose lead and knows a few commands. He is a quick learner and would benefit from further obedience classes with his new owner.
River is neutered, current on vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, housebroken and crate-trained. He’d do best in a home with another canine companion — the shelter does not believe he’d flourish as the only dog in his home. When he was introduced to cats, he appeared to want to play with them, but he may be a little much for a shy, quiet cat. River is very friendly and non-aggressive, so he should do well with children who are old enough to withstand his exuberance. A home with a fenced yard is required.
To adopt River for $125, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.