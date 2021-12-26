Pet of the week: Ruby

Ruby is a female 3-year-old mixed breed available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets.

She is loving and playful. Her favorite game is tug of war.

Ruby is looking for a home with no other animals and is used to older children. She has good house manners and requires a fenced yard.

Ruby is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Her adoption fee is partially sponsored. To adopt Ruby for $125, which includes a $50 gift card to buy her toys and treats, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter also has a variety of baby Guinea Pigs and adults of various colors.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization is in need of straw bales, shredded paper, clean towels, wash cloths, sheets, blankets, pillow cases, cat supplies, dog supplies, paper towels, bleach, laundry soap, automatic dishwasher detergent and sanitizer.