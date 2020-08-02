Pet of the week: Sady

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sady is a 10-year-old female domestic medium hair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The black-and-white cat loves attention from her humans. One of her favorite things to do is curl up on a lap to cuddle. Sady needs to be the only animal in the home. She is spayed.

Her adoption fee is $15. Since Sady is a senior cat, she qualifies for the YVAS Seniors Adopting Seniors program, in which any senior citizen adopting a pet can receive a discount based on the pet's age. For example, a 60-year-old would receive a 60% discount. Additionally, all seniors adopting a pet receive a YVAS pet starter kit with pet food and other supplies.

To adopt Sady, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS needs donations of Clorox wipes, Breeder's Edge kitten milk replacer, towels, blankets, wet cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. The organization also needs toys, bedding, food and enrichment items for pocket pets such as guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, chinchillas, etc.

YVAS is experiencing a high volume of animals that are in need of foster care before they are ready for adoption. Anyone is interested in becoming a YVAS foster family should contact volunteer/foster coordinator by emailing riley.bailey@yyas.org.

