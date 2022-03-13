 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Sage

Sage

Sage

Sage is a two-year-old male great Pyrenees available for adoption from Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana. 

Sage was originally found as a stray in the middle of Utah. He is around 2 years old and just full of love and affection. He clearly thrives being around other dogs in his home, he leans into them for assurance and guidance. He is also wonderful around cats. Sage is just a big baby, he prefers to get lovings while laying down, especially on his chest. His foster family noticed that he is struggling with some separation anxiety, which is common for rescues like him. It may go away once he is settled in in his forever home. Everyone who has met Sage just loves him and always wants to give him a hug, his smile and positive attitude is infectious.

Adoption Cost: $275

How to apply: Sage is currently being fostered outside of Bozeman, Montana so meet and greet can be arranged. First, please submit your application: https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/info/adoption

