Pet of the week: Sage

Sage was originally found as a stray in the middle of Utah. He is around two years old and full of love and affection. He clearly thrives being around other dogs in his home, he leans into them for assurance and guidance. He is also wonderful around cats. Sage is a big baby. He prefers to get love while laying down, especially on his chest. He also adores children. He is a big fluffy dog, so children always want to say hello and give him hugs. Sage will ask for more whenever they stop by gently pushing his head against them for more hugs and kisses. His foster family noticed that he is struggling with some separation anxiety but offering him a safe space in his kennel was an easy fix for that. Everyone who has met Sage loves him and always wants to give him a hug. His smile and positive attitude are infectious.