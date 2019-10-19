Sailor is a 10-week-old puppy available for adoption. He and two of his littermates from the Navy litter, Goose and Maverick, are neutered and current on vaccinations. They are looking for a "furever" home with a fenced yard to play in, and some children to play with would be a bonus. It is unknown how they are with cats. The adoption fee is $175.
BARK also has a bonded pair of older dogs, Honey and Furgus, that are looking for a home together. They can be adopted for $150 for the pair.
BARK also has three German shepherd girl puppies, senior dogs, cats and kittens available for adoption. All adoption fees include a spay/neuter and vaccinations.
The organization is asking for monetary donations to pay down a more than $8,000 vet bill by sending some money on their account at Vet-To-Go. They also need donations of Purina Kitten Chow, wet kitten food, kitten milk replacement, paper towels, bleach and laundry soap.
BARK's annual Spay-ghetti Dinner fundraiser was rescheduled because of bad weather to Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Shriner's Auditorium from 5-8 p.m.
BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
For more information, call the organization at 208-2454, or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.