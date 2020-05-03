Pet of the Week: Sarah Smiles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sarah Smiles is a 2-year-old female chow mix available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue.

She is spayed, up to date on shots, dewormed, house trained, and gets along with other dogs.

Sarah is a medium-sized dog, and is a sweet, mellow girl.

She came in to rescue with a broken hip. She has had Femoral Head Ostectomy (FHO) surgery, and is able to get around great now.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

To adopt Sarah Smiles for $150, contact Sheri by calling 208-3853.

For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to petfinder.com or the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0