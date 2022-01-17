Pet of the week: Sasha

Sasha is a 4-year-old female Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever mix available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana.

She is loyal and adores people, especially children. She does well with male dogs and with cats under supervision, but ideally should be the only pet in the household.

Sasha was rescued two years ago by her owner, but her dad passed away during the summer. She is currently with a foster family in Billings.

Sasha is spayed, up to date on her vaccinations, micro-chipped and house trained.

To adopt Sasha, contact Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana by emailing greatpyrrescuemt@yahoo.com. Her adoption fee is $275.

For more information, visit greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0