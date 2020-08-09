Pet of the week: Satchi

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Satchi is a 9-year-old male cat available for adoption at Rimrock Humane Society. His previous owner developed asthma and could no longer keep him.

The handsome orange-and-white domestic longhair has a great personality and is very healthy for his age. Though he’s a loving cat, he wouldn’t do well around small children because one way he shows affection is by nibbling on his human’s skin, though he does not bite. He is very intelligent. Satchi bonds well with his preferred humans.

He is neutered, litter trained, microchipped and up to date on vaccinations.

Other animals are also available at RHS.

To adopt Satchi for $90 or for more information, send a private message on the “Rimrock Humane Society” Facebook page, email schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org or fill out the online application at rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application.

