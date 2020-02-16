Pet of the week: Shatzi

Shatzi is a 4½-year-old female McNab stock dog available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society.

“Schatzi” is the German word for “sweetheart,” and this pup can be one. She's a typical stock dog who needs a job to do and companion to please. She loves to run, chase a ball (though bring it back, not so much), play with toys, go on walks and hikes, and accompany her people on bike, horseback and car rides.

Schatzi has been living with a family that has worked hard to give her the love, exercise and training she needs. Her new human needs to be a patient, gentle, yet firm owner. Schatzi learns best with positive reinforcement. She has graduated from Beginner and Intermediate obedience classes at PetSmart.

The energetic Schatzi does best in an environment with a fenced yard or on a leash. She’ll go into a crate but needs more work on crate training. She is a good watch dog, barking loudly when alerted. She wants to be by her people at all times and petted often.

Ultimately, Schatzi just wants a forever home to love her and stay active with her.

She lives with a cat and they often sleep near each other. She’s good around kids but would need more training to be a part of a family with small children. She's spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.