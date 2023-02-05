Sherman is a 6-year-old male blue heeler available for adoption at the Rimrock Humane Society. He is mellow and good-natured, anyone would be lucky to have him as their companion.

As far as love languages, Sherman prefers quality time over physical touch. He isn't the type of fellow who likes to be picked up and cuddled. He loves affection, but prefers a pat on the back. His favorite past time would be laying at the feet of his person. He's content just knowing he is by his loved one's side.

Sherman is crate trained and quiet at night unless he needs to go outside. He is smart and learned how to use a dog door quickly at his foster home. He loves walks and car rides. Sherman has plenty of energy, but also the maturity that comes with his age.

Sherman is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, microchipped and has had his teeth cleaned.

Anyone interested in adopting Sherman can call the Rimrock Humane Society at 406.323.3687 or fill out an online adoption application available on their website, www.rimrockhumanesociety.org. Sherman's adoption fee is $125.