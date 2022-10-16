 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week | Simon Says

Pet of the Week: Simon Says

  • 0
Simon Says

Simon Says is looking for a forever home. Until then, he's waiting at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. 

 Courtesy photo

Simon Says is a 12-year-old brown and white tabby cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS.) 

Simon Says has been waiting for his forever home too long, he needs a family to enjoy his golden years with. He's ready to snuggle and nap in the sun and love somebody. Despite his age, he's still young at heart. He's spry, loves exploring new environments and chomping away at wet food. 

Simon Says is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $50 plus $7.50 for a license if within city limits. 

YVAS could always use some donations to keep Simon Says and his friends comfortable in the meantime. A few things they need are paper towels, wet cat and dog food, toys for dogs and cats, leashes of all sizes, supplies for small animals such as hamsters and guinea pigs and monetary donations. More information about YVAS and their needs, visit www.yvas.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bull moose hanging around Billings West End

Bull moose hanging around Billings West End

A bull moose wandered into Billings West End Monday and has taken up a brief residence within the city limits prompting police to urge the public to give the massive animal space to find his way out of town.

Photo: Moose on the loose

Photo: Moose on the loose

A bull moose cruises the Billings Bench Water Association ditch near 13th Street West on Tuesday as Billings police monitored his movements.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News