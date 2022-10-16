Pet of the Week: Simon Says

Simon Says is a 12-year-old brown and white tabby cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter (YVAS.)

Simon Says has been waiting for his forever home too long, he needs a family to enjoy his golden years with. He's ready to snuggle and nap in the sun and love somebody. Despite his age, he's still young at heart. He's spry, loves exploring new environments and chomping away at wet food.

Simon Says is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $50 plus $7.50 for a license if within city limits.

YVAS could always use some donations to keep Simon Says and his friends comfortable in the meantime. A few things they need are paper towels, wet cat and dog food, toys for dogs and cats, leashes of all sizes, supplies for small animals such as hamsters and guinea pigs and monetary donations. More information about YVAS and their needs, visit www.yvas.org.