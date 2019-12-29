Skippy is a 3-month-old black, female Australian Shepherd mix pup available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare.
Skippy was abandoned on the interstate when she was about 7 weeks-old. She has lived in a foster home and knows about house rules, but will need a refresher course on proper house manners. The puppy is a little too rambunctious for toddlers, but would do great in a home with older children. She's very bright, eager to learn and praise-motivated. She loves playing with her toys and needs a home with a fenced yard.
Skippy will be medium size when fully grown. Her vaccinations are current. Her spaying is scheduled and included in her $175 adoption fee.
You have free articles remaining.
Skippy has friends at BARK who are also waiting for homes, including several kittens, cats, adult poodles and Chihuahuas, plus five 8-week-old female heeler mix pups.
To adopt Skippy for $175, contact BARK at 4017 First Ave. S. Visiting hours are from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The organization is closed on Monday.
For more information, call the organization at 208-2454, or go to the “Billings Animal Rescue Kare (B.A.R.K.)” Facebook page.