Pet of the Week: Snarf

Snarf is a 10-year-old male cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

The black-and-white domestic short hair is large and in charge. This hefty fellow loves people and cuddling, but isn’t a fan of being held unless it’s on his terms. He likes other cats, but it’s unknown how he would do in home with dogs. Snarf was accustomed to spending lots of time outside before coming to the shelter. He would be happiest as an indoor-outdoor cat in his new home. He is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

To adopt Snarf for $15, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS will host a low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinic on Sept. 19-20 at the Montana Pavilion at MetraPark. Openings for male cats are still available. Cost is $45. Vaccinations and microchipping are also available for an additional cost. Appointments are required and must be made in-person at the shelter.

YVAS needs donations of many items. For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.

