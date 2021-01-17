Pet of the week: Snow Drift

Snow Drift, Drift for short, is a mix Beagle pup about 12 weeks old. He is up-to-date on his vaccinations and he is neutered. His adoption fee is $175.
Drift and his siblings are expected to weigh 35 to 50 pounds full grown. Their mother weighed about 30 pounds, their father is unknown.
Drift is a fun-loving, medium energy level pup. He will do great with a family with children. He would enjoy going fishing, camping, and hiking. He likes other dogs but has never had a close encounter with a cat.
Drift has two sisters and two brothers also looking for a family to love. Also living at BARK is a high energy, seven-month-old Lab mix named Hoagie. BARK also has a variety of cats and older kittens.
Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit the critters. Social distancing isn’t feasible at all times during the adoption process; masks are required for all visitors age five and older without exception.
BARK is in need of donations of liquid laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, bleach, sheets, and towels.