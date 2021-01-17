Pet of the week: Snow Drift

Snow Drift, Drift for short, is a mix Beagle pup about 12 weeks old. He is up-to-date on his vaccinations and he is neutered. His adoption fee is $175.

Drift and his siblings are expected to weigh 35 to 50 pounds full grown. Their mother weighed about 30 pounds, their father is unknown.

Drift is a fun-loving, medium energy level pup. He will do great with a family with children. He would enjoy going fishing, camping, and hiking. He likes other dogs but has never had a close encounter with a cat.

Drift has two sisters and two brothers also looking for a family to love. Also living at BARK is a high energy, seven-month-old Lab mix named Hoagie. BARK also has a variety of cats and older kittens.

Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit the critters. Social distancing isn’t feasible at all times during the adoption process; masks are required for all visitors age five and older without exception.

BARK is in need of donations of liquid laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, bleach, sheets, and towels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0