Pet of the Week: Spike

This is Spike, a six-year-old white American bulldog mix available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Spike is perfect for an active family looking for a furry friend that can keep up. He is athletic and enjoys running around. He may seem aloof at first glance, but he is truly a sweetheart who loves receiving affection and giving twice as many kisses. He is loyal and ready to find his forever home.

Spike is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. He is currently staying in a quieter part of the shelter. To visit with Spike, ask at the front desk for some assistance. He would love to see some new faces to kiss.

Spike's adoption fee is $160 plus an additional $7.50 for a license if the residence is within Billings city limits.

YVAS is running Bingo with Bingo: Valentine's Edition on Tuesday, February 14th at Bark Park, located at 1215 Monad Road. Here, luck can be tested at bingo tables with a furry valentine. Participants are invited to bring their own drinks and visit the Let's Get Fresh food truck for some tasty dinner options. Each bingo card will cost $2, cash only. All proceeds go towards supporting the animals of YVAS. Other upcoming special events can be viewed on the YVAS social media pages or at www.yvas.org.

YVAS would appreciate wet cat food, clay cat litter, paper towels, toys for dogs and cats, soft treats for dogs and cats, leashes, collars, supplies for small animals, and monetary donations.