Sprout is a 3-week-old hamster available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Sprout is one of many hamsters in a variety of colors available at the shelter, with more on the way.
To adopt Sprout for $5, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
The adoption fee does not include the cage or supplies.
YVAS's annual fundraiser, My Furry Valentine, will be held at the Pub Station on Saturday, February 15 at 7 p.m. The event will include a photo booth by Miranda Murdock Photography, food and drinks, silent auction items, a 50/50 raffle, drinks, and music by Not Your Boyfriend's Band.
The organization needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are supplies for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.
For more information, go to the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” Facebook page or yvas.org.