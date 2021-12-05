Pet of the week: Sugar Cane

Sugar Cane is a 3-year-old female Domestic Shorthair brown Tabby available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

She is a lap cat with a mellow personality and is very friendly. Sugar Cane has a soft meow and loves to cuddle. She prefers cool spots to lay down and covers her face with her paws while sleeping.

Sugar Cane is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

To adopt Sugar Cane, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Her adoption fee has been sponsored.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

