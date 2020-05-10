Pet of the week: Sweet Pea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sweet Pea is a 10-to-12-year-old female Main coon mix cat available for adoption at Help for Homeless Pets. She has gorgeous eyes and long fur with brown tabby markings.

HHP took in Sweet Pea and other cats after their owner died. Sweet Pea would love a retirement family or home where she could live out the rest of her life. She has much love and companionship to give back. She has a great personality, is good with other cats, is used to dogs and loves kids. Sweet Pea is healthy and active but because of her age, she will need regular check-ups by a veterinarian.

Sweet Pea is spayed and current on distemper vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $45.

Other cats of all ages, dogs, hamsters, rabbits and Guinea pigs also await homes. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.

Visitation and adoption arrangements are available by appointment, by calling 406-860-8735 or 406-896-1700.

HHP’s website is updated daily with adoptable pets and more information at helpforhomelesspets.org.

Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.