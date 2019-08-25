Sylvester is a 7-year-old tuxedo cat available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society. The handsome domestic shorthair has enjoyed an amazing life with a loving owner who adopted him in November 2016. She was recently diagnosed with early onset dementia and her family seeks a loving home in which Sylvester can live out his remaining years.
True to his tuxedo cat nature, Sylvester is a sweet boy with a playful and “salty” attitude that shows up periodically between his long cat naps. Though he was around cats and dogs in a previous home, he has been king of his castle for the past few years and would do best being the only pet in his new home.
Sylvester is declawed, neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.
To adopt Sylvester for $125, contact RHS through its website at rimrockhumanesociety.org, or by calling 406-323-3687, or emailing schurch@rimrockhumanesociety.org.