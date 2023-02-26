With St. Patrick's day approaching, this dog is looking to test his luck at finding a forever home.

Talon is a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix available for adoption through Great Pyrenees Rescue of Montana.

The biggest thing about Talon is his heart. He adores snuggling, whether it be with another furry friend or a human he loves. He gets along well with every creature he meets, such as cats, dogs of all sizes and kids.

Talon is the perfect companion. He walks well on a leash and enjoys hikes, behaves like a perfect gentleman at the groomers and loves keeping people company on a car ride. With his friendly temperament, Talon can make friends wherever he goes. He loves to see who he can meet at the dog park.

Talon knows basic commands and can use a dog door well, and he is excellent at communicating his need to relieve himself outdoors. He is neutered and up to date on vaccinations. Talon is currently staying at a foster home in Billings.

Talon is the perfect companion and would do well in nearly any home, given his personality. While he is hoping to test his own luck at finding a home, the truth is that anyone would be lucky to add him to their family.

For those interested in meeting Talon, please contact Great Pyrenees Rescue at 406.370.3308. More information is also available on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/GreatPyreneesRescueMontana and on their website https://greatpyrrescuemt.rescuegroups.org/animals/list.