Pet of the week: Tiki

Tiki is a 10-week-old female tortoise shell kitten available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK).

Tiki arrived at BARK with five siblings and her mom. She was born in a house and her mama is a house cat. She is full of energy and plays until she drops from exhaustion. Her favorite toys are play mice. She will pack it around until another kit takes it from her.

Tiki is spayed and current on vaccinations. She is too young for her rabies vaccination, but it is included with her adoption fee. She will need to visit Vet-To-Go when she is age appropriate at 12 weeks old for her rabies shot.

Tiki's adoption fee is $100. She has an orange brother that is also looking for the perfect family. Her other siblings have found their forever homes.

BARK has a couple of older kittens and a couple adult cats that are looking for someone to love.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses. BARK is also in need of wet kitten food.

On Memorial Day, May 30, BARK will host a Gaming 4 Paws casino night fundraiser from 2-8 p.m. at Oscar's Dreamland Park, located at 3740 Wise Lane. The event will feature bingo, Texas hold'em, food, drinks, a photo booth with photographer Casey Page from 2-4 p.m. and a K-9 costume contest.

Anyone interested in Tiki and her feline friends can call 406-208-2454 to schedule a visit at 4017 First Avenue South.

