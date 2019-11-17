Titan is a 3-year-old male Shar-Pei mix dog available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets.
Titan is protective of his home and family, and will be a very loyal partner when he bonds with his new humans. The energetic short-haired pup knows basic commands and with patient training, will make a fantastic companion or family pet. Titan loves going for walks and rides. He is great with children and good with other pets. He is housebroken, neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Other dogs, cats, young Guinea pigs, and a cute hamster in a large new cage with accessories are also available. HHP pets visit Tractor Supply at 496 Main St., from 12:30 to 4 p.m. most Saturdays.
You have free articles remaining.
To adopt Titan for $150, contact Angie by calling 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.
The organization needs donations of humidifiers for its shelter. Other pet care items are also needed. Gift certificates to any hardware store for maintenance and repair projects are always accepted. Volunteers who can help with repairs, maintenance projects, or general cleaning are always welcome. To volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342, or Angie at 860-8735.
To view a list of animals or for more information, go to helpforhomelesspets.org, or follow the organization’s Facebook page.