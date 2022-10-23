 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the Week | Simon Says

Pet of the Week: Toby

Toby

Toby is available for adoption through the Rimrock Humane Society. 

 Courtesy photo

This sweet guy is Toby, a 3 year old miniature pinscher available for adoption through Rimrock Humane Society, who is looking for a family to love. 

Toby is hoping for a family where he can be the only pet, though he might get along fine with a female dog. With proper introductions, he behaves well with cats. He tends to think he is a big dog which leads to dominant behavior that doesn't work well with dominant male dogs. Even though he is a small dog, he is large for his breed. Toby weighs in around 20 pounds. 

Toby is a sensitive guy, so he needs someone who is gentle and will have a softer touch. He's known to be head shy. He warms up quickly with a little love. He loves snuggling with people. 

Toby is working hard and doing well with his crate training and is also potty-trained. He wants to be the best dog he can be for the family that chooses him. He struggles with having his nails trimmed, and could use some more coaching on how to behave better during this activity. 

Toby is neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped. 

For those who want to adopt Toby, an online adoption application is available at https://www.rimrockhumanesociety.org/contact-us/online-forms/dog-application/. His fee is $125, applications will be reviewed in the order they are received. 

