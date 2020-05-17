Pet of the week: TP

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TP is male mixed-breed pup available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare. TP's mom deserted him when he was about 10 days old. The organization is marking his birthday as March 3.

TP is an active, healthy pup and requires a home with a fenced yard. He's an excellent choice for an active family with children. He and his siblings lived in a foster home, where he had excellent puppy manners. He has a gentle mouth and knows some house rules. TP is very intelligent and learns quickly.

The dog will be medium size when fully grown. He’s current on his puppy shots, and scheduled to be neutered and receive a rabies vaccination on July 13. The cost of the procedures is included in his adoption fee of $175.

BARK also has some kittens, cats and two German shepherd/border collie mix pups awaiting loving homes.

BARK needs donations of kitten supplies, bleach and laundry soap.

The organization has canceled its annual Posh Paws Boot Scoot and Tail Wag.

BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. S. Visitation is by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 208-2454.

