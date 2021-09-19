Pet of the week: Trinny

Trinny is a bottle-raised 3-month-old female puppy available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

Trinny and her sister Livvie were bottle-raised by volunteers after their mother was unable to care for them.

Trinny's mother appears to be an English Pointer or German Shorthair Pointer mix and dad is unidentified. Trinnie is current on vaccinations and her spay is scheduled and paid for.

She's almost house-broken and is doing well with basic commands. She has one puppy sister looking for a family to grow up with.

They are both mellow, playful, and confident pups. A fenced yard is a must and the ideal home would have children or another dog to play with.

Her $175 adoption fee includes her spay, puppy vaccinations and her rabies shot when age appropriate. BARK also has a 5-month-old and a 3-month-old puppy looking for a home. BARK has a few adult cats available for adoption.

BARK is in need of dye-free adult dry cat food, bleach, liquid laundry soap, and dish soap. Drop-in visits are welcome however, BARK limits the number of people in their facility; the best way to ensure that you can visit the critters is to call ahead and plan your visit.

BARK is located at 4017 First Ave. South. Please call 406-208-2454 for questions or arranging a visit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0