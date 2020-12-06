Pet of the week: Trip

Trip is a 1-year-old male tuxedo cat available for adoption through Help for Homeless Pets. His previous owner loved him dearly but could not keep him because other pets picked on him.

Trip is laid back and well-mannered. He likes to cuddle. He’s been partially blind since birth, but does well when he knows his surroundings. Because of his limited vision, he is an indoors-only cat. Trip loves to play and would do well with a human or another well-behaved pet to follow around.

Trip is box-trained, neutered and current on rabies and distemper vaccinations.

Many other varieties of cats and dogs are also available.

To adopt Trip for $75, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.

The organization needs donations of many pet care items, volunteers to help with cleaning and maintenance projects, as well as cash and gift cards to hardware stores. Cash donations may be made through the organization's GoFundMe page.

To donate items or volunteer, text or call Ashley at 861-3342 or Angie at 406-860-8735.

