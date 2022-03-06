Pet of the week: Trix

Trix is a one-year-old Tortoise Shell female cat available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

She arrived at BARK with 4 kittens; she was a loving and attentive mama cat. She loves people as much as she loved her kittens.

Trix's favorite pastime is sitting in a sunny window and watching birds and traffic, She also enjoys playing with balls and toy mice.

She loves children and has no fear of dogs. She is spayed and vaccinated, and her adoption fee is $75.

BARK has a couple of six-month-old kittens that are looking for someone to love. They also have some puppies and adult dogs looking for the ones that love them best.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, and medium sized gently used or new dog harnesses. Please call 406-208-2454 to schedule a time to visit Trix at 4017 First Ave. S.

