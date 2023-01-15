Pet of the Week: Two

Two is a five-year-old cockapoo available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare. He is current on vaccinations and neutered. He is a small-to-medium sized dog, weighing about 25 pounds.

Two is best suited for a home with no children under the age of 10. He has no history with cats but gets along with other dogs. His ideal home would be with a truck driver. He loves going for rides and has great vehicle manners. Two is fully house-broken and a great walker on a leash.

Two is not a dog that barks just to hear his own voice. He doesn’t dig. His fault is that he is a fear biter and does not like being picked up. He does okay getting groomed but grooming isn’t something he looks forward to.

His adoption fee is $150.

BARK has one adult cat and several older kittens. They also have seven five-month-old German Shepherd mix pups. The pups will be large size when they finish growing.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach, and dish soap. They also need new or gently used medium sized harnesses.

Flu season, colds, and seasonal illnesses sometimes leaves BARK short staffed. Appointments are preferred for visitation of their critters. Drop-ins are served when there is staff to accompany you to the animal areas. This policy keeps both you and their critters safe. Please call 406-208-2454 for a time to visit Two and his friends at 4017 First Ave. South.