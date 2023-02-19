Valentine's Day may have already passed, but this puppy is still searching for a person to love.

Valentino is the last of his litter looking for a home, and is patiently waiting his turn at Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

Valentino is a mini schnauzer/Chinese crested mix, and is only three months old. Although he'll be a small dog even when he's grown, he has a huge personality. He loves to cuddle in a lap while watching television. He also enjoys playing with toys, is completely fascinated by cats and is good with children. Valentino would like a fenced yard but doesn't require it. He is small enough to run and exercise in the house, and will do so like a true athlete.

Valentino's vaccinations are current and he is scheduled to be neutered, which is included in his $175 adoption fee.

BARK also has some adult cats and older kittens ready to adopt. The last two months BARK only had large puppies and dogs for adoption. Currently they have plenty of different sized dogs available to adopt such as German shepherd mix older pups, corgi mix older pups, an adult border collie mix and more such canines waiting for a home.

BARK is in need of liquid laundry soap, bleach and dish soap. Kitten season is rapidly approaching, so they could also use kitten replacement milk. They also need new or gently used medium size harnesses.

BARK is sponsoring a 'Luck o' the Irish' photo shoot after the Billings St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 18 with photographer Casey Page. The event takes place in the Zimmerman Center at Pioneer Park, 1801 Virginia Lane, from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is a donation paid either with cash or check. BARK doesn't accept credit cards.

Flu season, colds and seasonal illnesses sometimes leave BARK short staffed. Appointments are preferred for visitation of their critters. Drop-ins are served when there is staff to accompany a guest to the animal areas. This policy keeps both people and critters safe. To make an appointment to visit Valentino and his friends at 4017 First Avenue South, please call 406.208.2454.