Pet of the week: Valery

Valery is a smaller female 3-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier available for adoption from Help for Homeless Pets.

Valery is housebroken, good with kids and is incredibly sweet and affectionate girl.

She is on the smaller side, which makes her perfect for cuddles on a couch. Her previous owner said that she loves to be near her human a lot, cuddle times on the couch, doing tricks for treats, going on walks, hikes, car rides, playing with toys or just hanging out.

She would do best as the only pet.

She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

To adopt Valery for $375, call Angie at 860-8735, or go to Help for Homeless Pets, located at 2910 Hannon Road. The shelter is open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily.

The shelter also a lop-eared rabbit, adult cats and a large variety of dogs available for adoption.

To see a list of adoptable pets or for more information about HHP, go to helpforhomelesspets.org. Information is also available on the organization’s Facebook page.