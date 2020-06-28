Pet of the week: Venus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Venus is a 2-year-old female domestic shorthair cat available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. A caring person found Venus abandoned in a home and took her to the shelter.

The black-haired green-eyed cat loves to drink from the faucet and enjoys playing with socks. She likes other cats, but is not a fan of dogs. Venus is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Other animals are also available.

To adopt Venus for $50, call YVAS at 294-7387 or go to the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. The shelter's hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and noon-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

The organization needs donations of paper towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, blankets, bath towel, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, and cat toys. Also needed are food, bedding and enrichment items for pocket pets such as Guinea pigs, hamsters, ferrets, etc.

Follow the “Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter” page on Facebook to see the shelter's upcoming events and announcements. More information is also available on the organization’s website at yvas.org.

