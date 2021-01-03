Pet of the week: Vera

Vera is a mixed breed pup available for adoption at Billings Animal Rescue Kare. The cute pup looks predominately red Australian Shepherd and is about 8-weeks-old.

She was found running the streets with two other female puppies who are not litter mates. Vera is a fun puppy that loves to play with dogs of all sizes. Vera loves children and would be happy sharing a home with a child of any age. She does not have experience with cats.

Vera would be a great dog for an active family and would enjoy going fishing, camping and hiking. She is active and not suitable for apartment living. Vera is intelligent and needs to be kept busy. To help her stay out of trouble, she’ll need a fenced yard to run and play in.

Vera is current on vaccinations. Her spaying is scheduled Wednesday, Feb. 24, and is prepaid.

Other puppies including hound mixes, GSD mixes and a Heeler mix are also waiting for homes. Cats and older kittens in an assortment of colors are also available.

To adopt Vera for $175, or to visit any of BARK's available pets, schedule a visitation time by calling the organization at call 406-208-2454. Social distancing isn’t feasible at all times during the adoption process, so BARK requires all visitors age five and older to wear a mask.

The organization needs donations of liquid laundry soap, dish soap, paper towels, bleach, Lysol disinfectant spray, sheets and towels. To donate, call BARK.

