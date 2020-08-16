Pet of the week: Vincent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vincent is a sweet 9-week-old heeler mix puppy available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

Vincent likes meeting new people and giving kisses. He plays with his siblings and enjoys running around the yard. He’ll need a very active home so he doesn’t become bored and destructive.

Vincent is neutered and his vaccinations have started.

He has six siblings also ready for their forever homes.

To adopt Vincent for $150, email his foster mom Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook or petfinder.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0