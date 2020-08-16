You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Vincent

Pet of the week: Vincent

{{featured_button_text}}
Vincent

Vincent is the pet of the week from Rez Dog Rescue.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Vincent is a sweet 9-week-old heeler mix puppy available for adoption through Rez Dog Rescue of Montana.

Vincent likes meeting new people and giving kisses. He plays with his siblings and enjoys running around the yard. He’ll need a very active home so he doesn’t become bored and destructive.

Vincent is neutered and his vaccinations have started.

He has six siblings also ready for their forever homes.

To adopt Vincent for $150, email his foster mom Stacee at ringo406@hotmail.com.

A home with a fenced yard or in the country with safe acreage is required for dog adoption through Rez Dog Rescue. All adopted dogs must also be allowed in their family homes to sleep at night.

For more information, or to view a list of pets available through Rez Dog Rescue, go to the Rez Dog Rescue of Montana page on Facebook or petfinder.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News