Pet of the Week: Wanda

This is Wanda, a 12-week-old St. Bernard/heeler mix available for adoption through Billings Animal Rescue Kare. She may be small right now, but her heart is big. She is bursting with puppy love that she can't wait to dedicate to her forever home.

Wanda is full of warmth. She loves to frolic and play with toys and other dogs. She would do well with a fenced yard and another youngster to play with. She would also be the perfect companion for a retired person that has time to spare her. As Wanda gets older, she might get a bit more lazy. Snoozing by her person on the couch or snuggling by the fire, she is sure to bring anyone happiness. She will weigh up to 70 pounds or more once she is finished growing, and she is excited for this. It's just more to love.

Wanda also has two cute brothers that are on a quest to find a person to call home. All of them are current on vaccinations. Wanda is scheduled for her spay and rabies shot on December 20. The puppies adoption fees are $175 each, this price includes their spay/neuter appointments as well as rabies vaccinations.

Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK) has plenty of animals looking for homes besides Wanda. There are a few adult cats and many kittens, as well as another dozen puppies waiting eagerly for someone with a good heart to come visit them.

For those unable to make room for a furry friend but still looking to help out, BARK always has need of donations. Liquid laundry soap, bleach, dish soap and wet and dry kitten food are welcome and needed.

BARK is also occasionally short-staffed this time of year due to flu season, colds and COVID. Due to staffing at this time, appointments are preferred for visitation of the animals. Drop-ins are served when there are no scheduled appointments. This policy is to provide a smooth, safe and relaxed adoption process. For those interested in visiting Wanda, her brothers or any of their friends at 4017 First Avenue South, please call 406-208-2454 for available times.