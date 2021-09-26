Pet of the week: Whitney

Whitney is a 2-year-old black shorthair female cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.
Whitney originally came to YVAS in July as a stray while she was still nursing kittens. The kittens have all found homes, and now Whitney is looking for a home of her own.
She is a sweet cat who is playful and loves toys that make noise. She would likely do well in a home with other animals, and would be a good family cat.
Whitney is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.
To adopt Whitney, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Her adoption fee has been sponsored.
YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.
YVAS offers monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinics. The next clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 23. Cats are $45 and dogs are $55 for spays or neuters in addition to low-cost vaccination and microchipping options. Signups for the October clinic begin Friday, Oct. 1 at the shelter. Payment is required to book an appointment; cash or credit/debit cards are accepted. Appointments will not be taken over the phone.
The shelter's Feline Fan Club offers an opportunity for kids to get involved at the shelter. The monthly event encourages kids aged 5-9 to come and practice literacy skills by reading to shelter animals.
YVAS needs donations of towels, blankets, wet and dry cat food, soft dog treats, hot dogs, leashes, collars, hard and soft dog toys, cat toys and supplies for pocket pets.
For more information, go to yvas.org or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter's Facebook page.