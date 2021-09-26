Pet of the week: Whitney

Whitney is a 2-year-old black shorthair female cat available for adoption through Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Whitney originally came to YVAS in July as a stray while she was still nursing kittens. The kittens have all found homes, and now Whitney is looking for a home of her own.

She is a sweet cat who is playful and loves toys that make noise. She would likely do well in a home with other animals, and would be a good family cat.

Whitney is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

To adopt Whitney, contact YVAS by calling 294-7387 or by visiting the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road. Her adoption fee has been sponsored.

YVAS is open from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is closed on Wednesday.

YVAS offers monthly low-cost spay and neuter clinics. The next clinic will be Saturday, Oct. 23. Cats are $45 and dogs are $55 for spays or neuters in addition to low-cost vaccination and microchipping options. Signups for the October clinic begin Friday, Oct. 1 at the shelter. Payment is required to book an appointment; cash or credit/debit cards are accepted. Appointments will not be taken over the phone.